Department of Family and Community Services offers multiple services for Albuquerque residents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The Department of Family and Community Services provides multiple services for the residents of all ages in Albuquerque. Some of those services include early childhood education, community centers, senior programming, and substance abuse help.

Bobby Sisneros, planning Manager from the Department of Family and Community Services talked about the City of Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) service for seniors. The City of Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) is the state-sanctioned and federally mandated entity tasked with developing comprehensive needs assessments, planning Older Americans Act programs, and implementing and monitoring services for people over the age of 60.

He also mentioned they offer many services for people dealing with domestic violence, substance abuse and mental health disorders.

