Dance the night away at the Albuquerque Latin Dance Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrate the Latino Culture in New Mexico through the arts at the Albuquerque Latin Dance Festival. Everyone is invited to come out and celebrate with a long weekend of dance classes, parties, music, film and lectures.

The festival is from August 22 to August 25 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

The first 100 tickets will be sold at a discount, but the all-access pass is $100. This ticket will give people access to every class, event and concert at the festival.

Some of the guest dance instructors include:

Andrea Arenas and Ciara Morales

Tom Ogunribido “El RastaSalsa”

Kati Hernandez

Silvia Canals

Shafeeha Monae

Kimberli Flores

Valeria Montes

Karim Armazanduk

Cherracon

Also, some of the live musical guests include Ivon Ulibarri & Cafe Mocha and “La Amazona” & Calixto Ovideo Orquestra.

To view all of the festival events, click here. To view the workshop schedule, click here.