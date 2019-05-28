‘Cultivating Coders’ offers free computer coding camp in Albuquerque

Students from age 17 to 29 can join a free computer coding camp in Albuquerque, starting in September. In collaboration with TechHire New Mexico, Cultivating Coders is making tech education accessible to everyone. In fact, Cultivating Coders is taking its boot camp to the students.

“Cultivating Coders” passion is working with communities to build a strong and very innovative workforce. “Our vision is to partner and work with communities throughout New Mexico to encourage young people to aim for the galaxy. Our mission is to partner and work with communities throughout New Mexico to uplift young people, and help them maximize their opportunity,” said Charles Ashley III, Cultivating Coders Founder and CEO.

To sign up for the September boot camp in Albuquerque, or to request a Coding Boot Camp in your community, please visit Cultivating Coders.