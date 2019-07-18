Critically acclaimed ‘The Cake’ at Aux Dog Theatre takes comedic look at love and values

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Aux Dog Theatre in Nob Hill is proud to present the New Mexico premiere of the acclaimed dramatic comedy ‘The Cake’. The play gives the audience a hilarious look at love and marriage in the 21st century and also investigates the current political divide within the country.

Actress Sara Werner Hoskins, who plays Jen, explains the story is about a woman named Della who must navigate her own political and religious beliefs as the daughter of her deceased friend Jen, asks Della to bake a wedding cake for her and her female fiance.

Belle Allen who plays Macy says the play highlights modern struggles as the play itself is reminiscent of the 2018 Supreme Court case in which a Colorado bakery refused to create a wedding cake for a gay couple due to the owner’s personal beliefs.

‘The Cake’ is written by Bekah Brunstetter who has written for the Starz Network show ‘American Gods’ and is currently producing and writing the primetime Emmy Award-nominated series ‘This is Us’.

‘The Cake’ will be running at the Aux Dog Theatre in Nob Hill from July 19 through August 11. Friday and Saturday shows take place at 8 p.m. while Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets for ‘The Cake’, click here.