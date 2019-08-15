Crime Stoppers uses anonymous tips from the community to solve crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Crime Stoppers is a community program that strives to solve crimes and locate fugitives through the use of anonymous tips.

Crime Stoppers posts Crimes of The Week on their website and social media pages to spread the word on crimes that have occurred within the community. Anyone with useful and valid information on crimes or fugitives can submit an anonymous tip either online or over the phone to Crime Stoppers.

If the anonymous tip results in a resolution or an arrest in a case, the tipster will be eligible for a reward for up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers liaison Sonya Marquez says that APD is currently looking to identify a male an female accused of an aggravated assault on loss prevention at the Home Depot on Coors.

After selecting several power tools off the shelf and trying to walk out of the store, loss prevention stops them before the male pulls out a knife and threatens them. Marquez says the duo was seen leaving in an older model PT Cruiser.





In another unrelated case, Marquez says APD is investigating a homicide that took place on April 14, 2019, near the intersection of Iron Ave. and 12th Street SW. The victim, Delfino Cervantes was assaulted early in the morning and a result died from his injuries about two weeks later.

Little information is known in the case and officers are hoping someone who may have seen or heard something will come forward.

“This case is a perfect example of how maybe someone may have been in the area and witnessed it and didn’t realize this gentleman died,” said Marquez.

You can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 505-843-STOP or online by clicking here. To learn more about Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, click here.