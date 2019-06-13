Crime Stoppers seeking information on 30-year-old murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Crime Stoppers is a community organization that looks for anonymous tips that could lead to cracking cold case crimes, then gives a reward for information that leads to an arrest. Albuquerque Police need information on a 30-year-old cold case murder involving a young female adult.

Althea Oakeley, a 21 year old female, was a University of New Mexico college student. During the early evening hours on June 22, 1988, Althea was last seen walking southbound on the 1300 block of Buena Vista SE when she was accosted by an unidentified male. She was stabbed multiple times which later resulted in her death.

Crime Stoppers has sole discretion to decide the amount of any reward to be paid, from zero to $1,000, but no reward will be more than $1,000. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards only for tips given directly to it. Any tip given to another source, such as law enforcement, will not be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward. Go to Crime Stoppers for more information.