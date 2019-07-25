Crime Stoppers search for male seen in arson surveillance video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Crime Stoppers is working to clear Albuquerque streets of crime one tip at a time. The community program relies on anonymous tips to solve crimes.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 reward for valid, anonymous tips. Albuquerque Police Department liaison, Sonya Marquez explains law enforcement is hoping the public can identify an individual who may be involved in arson.

Fire investigators responded to 717 Encino Place NE in Albuquerque around 11:36 a.m. on May 4, 2019, after receiving reports of an extinguished fire. The blaze had already burned itself out before crews arrived however, officials determined the scene was a possible arson fire.

Surveillance video captured from the scene shows a male individual who walks around the area and appears to drop gasoline into a mailbox slit before setting it on fire.

An anonymous donor has donated $1,000 to help identify the male seen in the video. If you have any information regarding this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit a tip anonymously online at P3tips.com.