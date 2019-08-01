Crime Stoppers search for Albuquerque suspects in larceny, commercial burglary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is looking to help police by getting criminals off the streets one tip at a time. Crime Stoppers liason Sonya Marquez visited the set to highlight some of the city’s unsolved crimes.

Crime Stoppers works with various law enforcement departments including Valencia, Bernalillo, Torrance, and Sandoval County, to help identify fugitives. They do so by posting crimes and fugitives of the week, offering a monetary reward for tips that lead to arrests.

These tips are then forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement to follow up on.

The first crime highlighted is a felony larceny that occurred at a WalMart on San Mateo and Central. A victim’s purse was stolen out of her car trunk by a male offender as she was putting her groceries away.

The woman said the offender left the scene in a silver car.

“It’s really important to try and identify these people because this is probably not the first time they’ve done it, ” said Marquez.

In a separate crime, officers were dispatched to a 7 Eleven on Gibson and University on April 28, 2019, in reference to a commercial burglary call. The male suspect, seen in the photo, broke the glass front door and entered the store without permission. The offender then stole several food items in addition to an e-cig with cartridges.





Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.