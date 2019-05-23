Crime Stoppers looks to identify suspects in Trader Joe’s robbery

Robberies take place every day and can happen to anyone at anytime. These situations can be incredibly dangerous

Crime Stoppers Liason Sonya Marquez, APD Sergeant Hollie Anderson, and Investigative Liason Josie Campos discuss a robbery that took place a Trader Joe’s and how the public can protect themselves in similar situations.

On February 10, 2019, around 6:36 p.m., a customer at Trader Joe’s located at Indian School and Uptown Loop, was unloading her groceries into the trunk of her vehicle when an unknown female grabbed the victim’s purse from her shopping cart.

During the struggle over the purse, the victim heard the suspect yell, “get the gun.” Witnesses at the scene also heard the suspect yell to the driver of a silver SUV. While the victim was able to push the offender away, the suspect was able to leave with the purse.

The two females seen in the video used the victim's credit card shortly after the incident around 8:38 p.m.

Anyone with information on the crime are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.