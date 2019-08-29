Crime Stoppers helps solve crimes, find fugitives through anonymous tips from the community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Helping police clean up the streets one tip at a time, Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is a community program that partners with law enforcement to help solve crimes and locate fugitives. Crimestoppers liason Sonya Marquez visited the set to highlight a couple of crimes they are actively investigating.

Albuquerque Police are investigating an auto burglary that took place on August 25, 2019. Around 3 a.m. that day, an unknown male was seen on a resident’s Ring doorbell rummaging through a vehicle parked in the victim’s driveway.

The suspect exits the vehicle and starts to walk down the driveway but quickly runs back towards the residence when he spots a car driving down the street. If you know who the suspect is, please call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

In a separate crime, three men are seen walking into the Home Depot store located at Coors and Quail on August 18, 2019. The men load up shopping carts with items and walked out of the garden center exit without paying.







If you know the identities of any of these individuals, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward.