Crime Stoppers helps police catch criminals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers help police catch wanted criminals. They are a community organization that solicits anonymous tips about crimes and criminals. They also pay small rewards when tips lead police to make an arrest.

One case officers are looking into is something that happened on May 2 near the Home Depot located at 2820 Coors Blvd NW in reference to a larceny.

According to police, a customer was walking out of Home Depot when her purse fell to the ground as she walked away from the registers. A young Hispanic female is seen in surveillance video picking up the purse and walking towards a male and hides the purse. The victim immediately walks back into the store to notify employees.

If you know this female or male, call Crime Stoppers (505) 843-STOP. For more information about Crime Stoppers, click here.

