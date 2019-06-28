Coaching ‘The Whole Athlete’ at the Albuquerque Water Polo Club

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The Albuquerque Water Polo Club has a philosophy to coach “The Whole Athlete.” It believes it is critical to work on developing mental toughness, community, and a recognition of the role of older athletes within the organization. AWPC Staff believes it is just as important to work with the whole athlete as opposed to just coaching the physical side of training and the game.

Program Director Robbie Bova says there are a lot of mental toughness workshops, along with Big Buddy, Little Buddy events. Currently, there are 120 athletes with 15 coaches on staff.

Go to the Albuquerque Water Polo Club for more information and how to sign-up.