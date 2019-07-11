Civic Plaza to host variety of summer events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Whether it’s watching games on a big screen, enjoying jazz festivals, or soaking in downtown Summerfests, Civic Plaza hosts a variety of events for the entire family. Director of Events Damian Lopez Gaston says there are even more events coming to the plaza.

Following the National Senior Games, Lopez-Gaston explains the Civic Plaza’s schedule was pushed back however, other events have already taken place at the location including the showing of recent World Cup games as well as New Mexico United matches.

Mariachi Showcase Concert: There are currently hundreds of mariachis from across the nation learning with maestros practicing in the Convention Center. The free Mariachi Showcase Concert takes place Friday, July 12, 2019, at 6: 30 p.m.

14th Annual New Mexico Jazz Festival: Feel the music at the Civic Plaza. The free event will feature musicians Leyla McCalla, hONEyhoUSe, and Marcia Ball. The Jazz Festival is from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Movies on the Plaza-‘Apollo 11’: Lopez-Gaston says that events at Civic Plaza are free, and the same goes for Movies on the Plaza. For the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, a special showing of “Apollo 11” will take place at the Plaza on July 19, at 7 p.m.

For more information on Civic Plaza events, click here.