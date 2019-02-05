City-Wide, Cross-Sector Collaboration Benefiting Albuquerque's Children Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - “Read to Me! ABQ Network” is a city-wide, cross-sector collaboration to benefit all of Albuquerque’s children.

Read to Me! has been providing children books and other early-learning assistance for 16 years.

During that time, this city-wide book drive has solicited nearly 500,000 gently-used children’s books thanks to hundreds of individuals who take time to support early literacy.

Books are collected at locations throughout Albuquerque – businesses including credit unions, grocery stores, restaurants; various City, State, and Federal offices (including Post Offices), foundations; UNM and UNM Press, blood banks, neighborhood associations, Isotopes Baseball, libraries, book stores, and the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.

Volunteers are always welcome to help pick up, sort and distribute these books to schools and learning centers whose students and families needed them most.

Other recipients have included early learning centers, hospitals, clinics, government offices (waiting rooms), schools, neighborhood associations and community centers.

Tens of thousands of books have been loaded onto city buses and the Railrunner. Everyone in Albuquerque is invited to help us collect and distribute books.

