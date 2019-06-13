Water Utility Authority offers tips on smart summer watering

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The hot summer temperatures are rapidly approaching, and that has implications for area landscapes. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority recommends residents follow summer watering recommendations to keep landscapes looking healthy when the hottest months roll around.

The Water Authority also says that if homeowners are thinking of putting in a lawn, the key is choosing the type of grass that works best. There are cool season grasses like Kentucky bluegrass, Perennial ryegrass, and tall fescue. Then there are also warm-season grasses like blue grama and buffalograss.

Warm season grasses don’t need the same quantity of water than the cool season grasses. The most popular grass used in Albuquerque is a cool season lawn mix called Park Blend.

According to the Water Authority, so far, Albuquerque has conserved 800 million gallons of water this year and the precipitation outlook for the summer months is looking great.

The Water Authority is also offering upcoming workshops for additional help with your landscape. The first workshop will cover Pest & Disease Management on July 6. A Seed-Saving workshop will follow on July 13.

For additional tips on smart watering, click here.