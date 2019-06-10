Charlie Five holding fundraiser to help veterans through equine therapy…

California Pizza Kitchen will be donating 20 percent of their sales to help Veterans who overcome the struggles in their lives through the healing powers of horses. The money will go to the non-profit “Charlie Five”. It seeks out veterans who have participated in equine assisted Therapy.

On average it costs “Charlie Five” about $1500 to $2000 to deliver each horse to their Veteran. That cost doesn’t include program costs such as feed, veterinary care, farrier services. To keep a horse it costs about $10 per day.

This event is June 14 and June 20 at the California Pizza Kitchen at Albuquerque Uptown. Patrons should mention they are there to support “Charlie Five”, bring the flyer that is available on their website and social media page, and they’ll donate 20% of the cost of your meal to the non-profit. Copy the image of the flier on this site. For additional information, go to “Charlie Five”.