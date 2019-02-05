Celebrating the Chinese New Year Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - February 5th is the beginning of the Chinese New Year.

The Chinese New Year is a festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar. The festival is usually referred to as the Spring Festival in mainland China, and is one of several Lunar New Years in Asia.

In the Duke City, there are all sorts of ways to celebrate.

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance Youth Dance Troupe will be performing around town to celebrate. Ages of the girls are 5 years old through college.

There's a younger group that does pom pom dance, and middle group that does fan dance, and an older group that does ribbon dance.

Then there are the boys that do lion dance.