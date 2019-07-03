Celebrate the Fourth of July all weekend with events in the Albuquerque area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- This week in Albuquerque you can get patriotic with some red, white, and blue events, pig-out on some delicious barbecue and enjoy some smooth jazz. Events expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque stopped by the studio to give a preview of what’s to come this week in events.

Freedom 4th: This event kicks off Thursday at Balloon Fiesta Park for a truly spectacular way to celebrate Independence Day. Freedom 4th will feature a variety of sweet and savory treats from local food vendors, a Microbrew Garden, children’s activities, and the largest fireworks show in the state. This family-friendly celebration is free to the public.

16th Annual Pork & Brew: This popular event returns to the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this week. It is an excellent opportunity to try the best barbecue from around the region which will also feature beer, live music, and interactive family activities.

4th Views: Red, White and Balloons: This event will overlook Freedom 4th, but with a perspective from the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. This all ages celebration allows visitors access to premium parking, a Cooperage buffet, and front row seats to the fireworks.

New Mexico United Open Cup Civic Plaza Watch Party: Be apart of the action in Albuquerque as fans will gather to watch the quarterfinal match of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup featuring New Mexico United and Minnesota United FC.

New Mexico Red, White and Blue Run: Lace up those running shoes and register for the 10K, the 4-Miler, or the Kids K. Join the fight to end childhood obesity

Albuquerque Isotopes vs. Las Vegas Aviators: The Aviators will be in Albuquerque for four days to take on the Isotopes! Games are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Isotopes Park.

Jazz Explosion featuring Steve Oliver: Kick off the Fourth of July weekend with some high energy smooth jazz. Guitarist Steve Oliver will be performing at the African American Performing Arts Center with Calvin Appleberry and In the Movement making guest appearances.

