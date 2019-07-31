Celebrate Summerfest, southwest antiques, science, and soccer this week in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- This week in the Duke City you can enjoy more Summerfest celebrations, one of a kind antiques, and New Mexico United home game. Local events expert Tracy Cox has all the information on upcoming events happening in Albuquerque.

Downtown Summerfest 2019: Bring the whole family to this free event at Civic Plaza on Saturday. The celebration will include an artisan market, a microbrew garden, live entertainment, and food trucks right in the heart of Downtown Albuquerque. The kids can also join in on the fun with free face painting, a rock-climbing wall, and inflatable bounce houses. For more information, click here.

The Great Southwestern Antique & Vintage Show: Learn all about the historic southwest as well as the art of collecting fine art during this antique show. Visitors will also be able to shop from over 150 quality antique dealers from all across the United States. For more information, click here.

New Mexico United v. Austin Bold FC: New Mexico United will take on Austin Bold FC this Saturday, August 3 at Isotopes Park at 6:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time. For more information, click here.

Science of Wine: This 21 and over event will be presented by Explora on August 2. Visitors will experience not only wine tastings, but also a journey through the chemistry, structure, and composition of wine. Activities will also include a palate test, wine and paint, and wine glass charm making. For more information, click here.

New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science hosts Free First Sundays for NM Residents: On the first Sunday of every month, the museum offers free admission to New Mexico residents at the museum. For more information, click here.

Wedding Gallery: Anyone planning a wedding within the next year is encouraged to attend this event featuring endless wedding inspirations, giveaways, and food stations. For more information, click here.

STYX Concert: With over four decades of hits, the band STYX is now coming to Albuquerque. The unique rock group is sure to astound at the Route 66 Casino & Hotel on August 3 For more information, click here.