Celebrate loved ones affected by cancer during United Metro Relay For Life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The American Cancer Society Relay for Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event to save lives from cancer.

At Relay For Live events, participants celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. During these events, teams have one member on the route at all times and take turns walking or running the relay.

The race begins with cancer survivors and caregivers taking the first lap together. The event features additional activities such as music, games and the Box Car Derby.

The race will be followed by a luminaria ceremony to remember loved ones lost to the disease. Everyone is invited to participate and a suggested donation of $5 for white bags, $10 for purple bags, and $15 for gold bags.

The luminarias can then be personalized and decorated any way you choose before a path is created and are lit as a tribute.

United Metro Relay For Life of New Mexico has combined all events from Albuquerque, Los Lunas, and Rio Rancho into one centralized relay. Relay for Life is open to the public and is a family-friendly fundraiser benefitting the American Cancer Society.

The United Metro Relay of New Mexico takes place Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial. For more information, click here.

The American Cancer Society is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through their Cancer Helpline at 800-227-2345. Information is also available at cancer.org.