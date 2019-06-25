Celebrate International Mud Day June 29

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Open Space division manages $30,000 acres of public land within the city of Albuquerque. On June 29, members of the nature action collaborative are inviting everyone to come out and take part in the International Mud Day.

The event aims to engage youth in safe and fun outdoor play that reconnects them with nature.

Some of the activities include:

Earth Worm Education Station

Mud Mural

Storytelling

Gourmet Mud Pies

Mud Stencil Art

Seed ball making

Mud Kitchen

“Mud” and Gummy Worm snack station

Compost and Soil Education Station

Mud Free Play

The International Mud Day event is June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Open Space Visitor Center, which is located at 6500 Coors Blvd. NW 87120.