‘Cats’ the musical is coming to Albuquerque

The musical “Cats” is one of the biggest hits in theatrical history and it’s coming to Albuquerque. The record-breaking musical has captivated audiences in more than 30 countries in 15 languages and is now on tour across North America making a stop in Albuquerque. CATS will be on stage from May 16 to the 19th as part of a multi-season North American tour.

The revival of CATS is produced by The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Really Useful Group and Cameron Mackintosh. Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico. Seating up to 1985 patrons, Popejoy is the largest multi-purpose venue in the state. Following a major renovation in 1996, Popejoy hosts touring Broadway shows and symphony concerts.

To purchase tickets, call 505-925-5858, or visit the UNM Ticket Offices at the UNM Bookstore and Dreamstyle Arena (The Pit). Go to Popejoy Presents for more information.