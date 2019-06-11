Carole King musical 'Beautiful' coming to Popejoy Hall Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico, and each year it hosts multiple performances, many of which are award-winning. Starting June 12th. The Tony and Grammy Award Winning Broadway hit "Beautiful", the Carole King musical about the early life and career of the legendary singer/songwriter, is making its way to Popejoy Hall.

"Carole King is a native New Yorker, but her story of struggle and triumph is as universal as they come, and her music is loved the world over," producer Paul Blake said. "I am thrilled that Beautiful continues to delight and entertain audiences around the globe, in England, Japan and Australia and that we are entering our third amazing year on the road in the U.S. We are so grateful that close to four million audience members have fallen in love with Carole's story and her indelible music."

Tickets start at $48, and are available online at PopejoyPresents, or at UNM Ticket box office.