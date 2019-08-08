Campus Crime Stoppers strives to keep the community, students safe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Campus Crime Stoppers provides students with a safe, informal, and anonymous system to provide authorities with information about criminal activity, threats, or weapons without the fear of retaliation.

Crime Stoppers Liason Sonya Marquez says last year Campus Crime Stoppers was implemented back into schools which allows students to anonymously report tips by calling 843-STOP or by downloading the P3Tips.com app. If your tip leads to an arrest, confiscation of a weapon, or is the solution to a crime, you’ll receive a reward without ever having to give your name.

Rewards range from $10 to $250 and will be issued in the form of a gift card.

The Albuquerque Police Department is actively searching for 47-year-old Billy Ray Harper who is wanted for murder. Harper has been charged with murder, conspiracy, and aggravated arson for the death of Leo Molzhon.

Harper is homeless and frequents the downtown area, shelters, and parks. If seen, authorities ask to not approach and to submit a tip or to call police.

