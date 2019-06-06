Calle 66 offers cool jazz under the New Mexico evening skies

It’s the perfect combination, spending a beautiful evening under the New Mexico sky and listening to award-winning music by local and visiting artists. The New Mexico Jazz Workshop organizes a series of summer salsa and jazz concerts at the Albuquerque Museum, making it a family-friendly event.

All shows are held at the Albuquerque Museum of Art & History (2000 Mountain Rd. NW)

A current ID must be presented in order to receive the Student/Military discount. Those tickets are not available for purchase online. Please stop by the NMJW office (5500 Lomas Blvd. NE) to purchase these tickets in advance. They will also be available at the door for those shows that aren’t sold out in advance.

