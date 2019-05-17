Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club remembers fallen veterans during annual ride

The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is honoring veterans by educating New Mexico about the Buffalo Soldiers and their contributions to American history. Each year they coordinate a ride to the Santa Fe National Cemetery to honor those who served, specifically the three Buffalo Soldiers who are buried there.

The “Ride to Honor” event takes place on Saturday, May 25. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham located at 2020 Menaul Blvd. Prices start at $20 for one rider and $30 for two riders.

All riders are welcome at the ride and giveaways will take place while supplies last. The ride will begin at 11:45 a.m.

The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Trooper Motorcycle Club was founded to honor the legacy and accomplishments of the 9th and 10th Cavalry soldiers. Three soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalry are buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Stationed in the southwest, the cavalry was made up of an all Black troop at the end of the Civil War. They became known as the Buffalo Soldiers. In 2009, the remains of those buried at Fort Craig’s ceremony were reburied will full military honors at the Santa Fe National Ceremony.

The remains were among another 60 people that had been exhumed at Fort Craig following an investigation into looting at the site. The three Buffalo Soldiers buried at the cemetery are U.S. Army Private Thomas Smith, Private David Ford, and Private Levi Morris.

The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club was established in 2010 and the Albuquerque Chapter is the 88th chapter of their national club.

Go to Buffalo Soldiers Motor Cycle Club for more information.