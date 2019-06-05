Bring the family to a celebration of STEM during New Mexico Science Fiesta

Science buffs get ready as STEM New Mexico and Explora will be hosting this year’s New Mexico Science Fiesta.

The Science Fiesta Expo is a massive, one-day event which will have more than 75 local businesses, educators, and community organizations engaging thousands of New Mexican families in hands-on STEM activities, as well as educating the public on the vital role science and technology play in people’s everyday lives.

The Fiesta is a family-friendly event featuring everything from robotics to live animals with over 50 engaging hands-on activities with scientists, artists, engineers, and other professionals.

The 2019 New Mexico Science Fiesta Expo kicks off June 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Expo-NM at the state fairgrounds. The event is free to attend and free to park.

Following the Fiesta Expo will be a week of science experiences for all ages. Sunday, the Science of Breakdancing will take place at the Dancing Turtle Studio, with a woodworking and teen night also scheduled for the following week.

For more information on the New Mexico Science Fiesta and upcoming science events click here.