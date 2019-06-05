Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico offers tips on summer safety

June is National Safety Month and that means making sure families in New Mexico are safe, whether they are enjoying time spent outside in the sun, or out by the pool.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico says protecting your skin is essential to healthy living now and in the future. Cover any exposed skin liberally with a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

Your sunscreen should have a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30. Make sure to check sunscreen’s expiration date. Apply sunscreen about 30 minutes before going outside and use sunscreen even on cloudy days and when you’re in the shade.

Heat exhaustion is another summer related problem some people fall victim to. If someone is suffering from heat exhaustion, immediately begin to cool them down. Go to either to a shady, breezy, and cool place or preferably indoors where there is air conditioning. Drink plenty of fluids (avoiding alcohol and caffeine), loosen or remove unnecessary clothing, take a cool shower or sponge bath.

Swimming is fun but can be deadly if precautions are not taken. Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards. Always swim with a buddy and do not allow anyone to swim alone. Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child. Teach children to always ask permission to go near water.

For additional information on summer health tips, click here.