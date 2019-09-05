Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico celebrate milestone with fundraising event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico has been helping children grow into successful adults.

The organization will be celebrating their 50 years by hostings its first gala. The event is a fundraiser to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico continue its critical work to match underserved children in the community.

The gala is Saturday, September 7 at the Albuquerque Museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The night will also include the first-ever Mentor Awards which honors dedicated volunteers who give time, love and effort to help kids in the community thrive.

Other highlights include a slient and live auction, a salsa and, full plated dinner and signature cocktails. The theme is also “Black Tie con Verde.” Attendees are asked to dress in black and white with a pop of green – to match Big Brothers Big Sisters’ new logo as it forges ahead into the next 50 years.

Tickets are $100 per person or $600 for a table of six. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.bbbs-cnm.org/50thanniversarygala/.