Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of male mentors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) For more than a century, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been there for the youth of central New Mexico, mentoring them and providing the guidance they’ll take into adulthood. The organization is need of men, which is why it is holding a “60 Men in 60 Days” campaign through the end of July.

Chief of Outreach Sharon Tenorio and Big Brother David McCreary visited the set to discuss the advantages of Big Brothers Big Sisters and the impact it makes on young men. The organization pairs young men and women with mentors to help them meet their fullest potential.

This year, the need for men is especially great. Traditionally, more boys wait for a mentor than girls go as women are more likely to volunteer.

About 70% of children in the program who want a mentor are boys, however, only 30% of adults who volunteer are men. This means most boys in the program wait anywhere from nine months to two years if they ever get matched.

There are currently 200 boys on the waiting list to be matched with a mentor. During the 60 Men in 60 Days campaign which runs through July 31, BBBS will be searching for 60 men to be a friend, mentor, and role model to at least 60 boys within the community in a span of 60 days.

“We believe every child has potential and they just need adults to be able to be there for them and to help defend it, ignite it and empower their potential,” said Tenorio.

To learn how to volunteer to become a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters, click here.