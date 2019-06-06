Better the community by volunteering with Albuquerque Involved

Are you looking to make a difference within your community? Volunteering not only improves the community but also improves your own life.

Albuquerque Involved works to connect residents with their community, making it easier to help and give back. The nonprofit serves the city in two ways: by giving a grant every month to a local nonprofit organization and by providing volunteer opportunities every month.

The hope is for members to find agencies that ignite their passion and inspire them to get Involved in those nonprofits directly. Albuquerque Involved collaborates with hundreds of nonprofits, offering endless opportunities to give back to the community.

A volunteer event will take place Sunday, June 9 from 4.p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald House. Be a guest chef and volunteer to help Albuquerque Involved prepare a meal for the guests at the Ronald McDonald House. Kids over the age of 10 are welcome to attend.

On Saturday, June 29 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. volunteer at the New Day Beautification Project. Come make the campus of New Day look beautiful on the outside and the inside. This opportunity will require light to moderate lifting, bending, and sweating as volunteers will be picking up trash and weeds outdoors.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities with Albuquerque Involved, click here.