BernCo Animal Services cares for animals, citizens of the community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County Animal Services has been getting out and about in the community.

Animal Care Services is committed to providing the highest level of services and protection to both citizens and animals of the community by effectively enforcing ordinances as they pertain to animal care and the public’s health, safety, and welfare.

“We’ve been doing a lot of different opportunities out in the community now just to spread the word that our new shelter is open on 2nd Street. And that we’re there for lost pets, reuniting families and their loved pets, finding new homes for pets, as well as getting the word out about microchipping and basic education as well as making sure the animals are well taken care of,” said Volunteer Coordinator Jolene Hewitt.

They started attending the Downtown Grower’s Market and now have a booth at the event where the public can learn more about what BernCo Animal Services does and how you can help. The next Downtown Grower’s Market will be on August 28 from 8 a.m. to noon with another market taking place on September 28.

The Railyard Market will feature pet parade at their next event on September 8.

Bernalillo County Animal Services is also launching their All-Star Training Camps where those interested in volunteering and fostering can learn more about the programs. The first round of training takes palace on August 31 with volunteer training happening at 11 a.m. and foster training at 1 p.m. Those interested can RSVP to Jolene at jhewitt@bernco.gov.

The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is located at 3001 2nd Street SW between Woodward and Rio Bravo. Their hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and their pet viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you need help reclaiming a lost pet or have found a stray animal, call 505-468-7387. For more information on fostering animals, click here.