Bernalillo County’s Summer Lunch Program provides free and nutritious meals to youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s Office of Health and Social Services is committed to supporting the community, and one of the ways it shows support is with its Summer Lunch Program. It had served thousands of free and nutritious meals for more than 30 years.

Jake Mirabal, a summer lunch coordinator with Bernalillo County says the program serves to fulfill the needs of youth between the ages of 1 to 18 that depend on school lunches during the school year as one of their main sources of food. The program runs Monday through Friday.

There is no fee associated with the Summer Lunch Program and it runs on a first come, first served basis. No registration is required in order to receive a meal. The program runs from May 29 through August 2, 2019.

Program Rules

Participants must be one to 18 years of age to receive a meal.

Meals or individual food items cannot be taken from the site.

Participants must receive an entire meal, including milk.

All meals will be served on a first come, first served basis.

To view a full list of Summer Lunch Program locations, click here.