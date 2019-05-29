Bernalillo County’s Movies in the Park series has great movies

A slight warm breeze and a starlit sky will provide a great setting for the 2019 Movie in the Park series when it kicks off. This is a great family-friendly event where people will enjoy some great movies and eats.

Food vendors will be available and people can bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, food and drink. However, alcohol, glass, sharp/dangerous objects, and video recording are all prohibited.

All shows are free and will begin at dusk and are subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. You can call the information hotline at (505) 314-0477 for updates.

Some of the movies include Mary Poppins Returns, Incredibles 2, Avengers Infinity War, and a Wrinkle in Time. Go to Bernalillo County’s’Movies in the Park‘ for locations and show times.