Bernalillo County Open Space offers Poetry Through the Seasons workshop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- If you want to hone in your poetry skills then Bachechi Open Space has just the workshop for you. They will be holding a workshop that will focus on observation skills and becoming more precise when noting what you observe.

This is one of four seasonal workshops that will be held this year. Bernalillo County Open Space Supervisor Mari Simbana explains that Bernalillo County Open Space is a network of property on which the county operates programming for all ages, all year round.

One of those programs offered is Poetry Through the Seasons: Summer. This workshop includes writing prompts along with walks to strengthen poetic voices through detailed observations of the natural world. The workshop is led by poets and instructors Cynthia Grady and Sharon Sivinski.

The free event will be held Wednesday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Bachechi Open Space at 9521 Rio Grande Blvd NW. Those attending are asked to bring a notebook, pen, and favorite nature poem to the class.

The course is open to all ages. For more information on Poetry Through the Seasons, click here.

To learn more about Bernalillo County Open Space lands, click here.