Bernalillo County offers residents to ‘Take A Ride on Us’ during Labor Day weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- With the “Take A Ride on Us” program it’s easier than ever to avoid driving under the influence. Since the campaign began in the summer of 2017, ‘Take A Ride on Us’ has provided a safe ride option to close to 20,000 riders in the Albuquerque metro area.

Bernalillo County DWI Planning Council member Keith Hartnett visited the set to discuss the program’s success and why it’s crucial to take advantage of this offer. This safe option comes courtesy Cumulus Media Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, CABQ Department of Family & Community Services, Ron Bell Injury Lawyers, and Uber.

“At the end of the day, it really comes down to people driving safe. And if indeed they are inebriated, then having these kinds of programs to take advantage of is just basically planning,” said Hartnett.

The “Take a Ride on Us” program will run from noon on August 30 through 3 a.m. on September 3. Albuquerque residents can open the Uber app and enter the code ABQLABOR19.

Users will receive a $10 credit off of one trip. The maximum amount of trips available is 1,200. You can download the credit beginning Wednesday,

Discount does not cover the cost of the tip. To download the Uber app in iTunes, click here. To download from Google Play, click here.

For additional information on Bernalillo County’s Health and Public Safety department, click here.