Bernalillo County Fire Dept. reminds residents of fireworks ordinance and safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- As New Mexicans get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, the Bernalillo County Fire Department wants to remind the public that while fun, fireworks are also dangerous and that there are some restrictions that must be followed.

Public Information Officer and Engineer Marcelino Martinez says that fireworks purchased in Bernalillo County are legal as they have already been inspected by county officials. However, Martinez does warn that there are vendors outside of the county who sell fireworks that are illegal.

The Bernalillo County Fire Dept. states that fireworks within the county may not reach over 6-feet. ‘Warning’ and ‘caution’ signs on firework labels are also important as those with a warning sign are hazardous.

It is also important to remember to set off fireworks in a clear area that is free from trees and brush and to keep a bucket of water on hand to properly extinguish and dispose of spent fireworks.

Those who violate the Bernalillo County fireworks ordinance could face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

For more information on fireworks safety from the Bernalillo County Fire Department, click here.