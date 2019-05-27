Mornings

Bernalillo County Assessor's Office has multiple tax saving programs

Posted: May 27, 2019 07:10 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Bernalillo County Assessor's Office helps people determine the property value of their homes, businesses and other taxable property within the county.

They're helping people learn about the property tax saving programs that are available to veterans and surviving spouse. 

Two types of veteran exemptions are available to the veteran and their surviving spouse:

  • Service related exemption which is a $4,000 reduction in taxable value of your property.
  • 100% disabled veteran waiver that relieves the veteran of all property taxes on their primary residence only.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


