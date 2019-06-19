Bernalillo County Animal Services reveals permanent hours

On January 14th of this year, Bernalillo County Animal Services opened a new resource center. Now, beginning June 22nd, it will officially open its permanent hours.

To celebrate, it is hosting an Open House for volunteers and fosters as it recruits for its brand new programs. The new center will open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with animal viewing to 5:00 p.m.

The center operates off of donation-based adoptions, where an adopter gets to ‘name their own price’. Currently, the average adoption donation ranges between $50 and $60.

Volunteer Orientations at 11:15 a.m and 3:30 p.m. on June 22nd. Foster Orientations at 12:30 p.m and 3:30 p.m. located at our new facility, 3001 Second St SW. This event is free to the public but please RSVP. Due to space, Orientation, attendance will be limited. To RSVP please email Jolene at jhewitt@bernco.gov or visit our website Bernalillo County Animal Services for more information.