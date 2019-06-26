Bernalillo County Animal Services needs volunteers to foster homeless pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Bernalillo County Animal Services offers a wide variety of programs that have a lot of volunteer opportunities, one of those being its Foster Volunteer Program. The program is a crucial part of its mission to care for homeless and abandoned animals in the community.

Volunteer Coordinator Jolene Hewitt and foster volunteer Candace Hopkins brought along Pez, a small black kitten who is almost ready to be adopted. Hewitt explains that their foster program just launched and now that Animal Services is getting established at their new resource center, they hope to recruit more volunteers that are willing to foster animals until they are ready for adoption.

If you are interested in fostering animals from the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center, call the shelter at (550) 314-0281 or (505) 486-7387.

Hours at the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pet viewing hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information on Bernalillo County’s Animal Care Services, click here.