Behind the Badge NM hosts Annual First Responder Family Appreciation Day

Behind the Badge NM is a local non-profit that goes above and beyond for first responders when they need it the most.

Behind the Badge is helping with the Annual First Responder Family Appreciation Day on July 27. The celebration will be at 119 Industrial Ave NE from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year, Bosque Farms Police Department has collaborated with Behind the Badge.

In 2016 Mary Baca, the current clinical liaison started Behind the Badge NM in response to the dire need for first responders seeking help with anxiety, depression, PTSD and other stress and trauma related to their specific professions.

Behind the Badge NM also has a Peer Support Team comprised of First Responders who are trained to lend a listening ear and shoulder to lean on when their fellow brothers and sisters are in need. Behind the Badge NM operates through a Board of Directors and relies on it’s volunteers to create funding and spread the awareness about our cause.