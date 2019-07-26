Before, after school programs avaiable to Albuquerque parents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beginning of the next school year is just around the corner. For many parents, finding something for their children to do after school can be a daunting task.

The city of Albuquerque offers both before and after school programming at their community centers and this year they have implemented digital technology to help with the registration process.

The Before School Program normally starts at 7:30 a.m. and runs until school starts, which varies from school to school. The After School Program starts at all community centers when school is released and continues until 5:30 p.m. Children in Kindergarten (must have proof) through age 15 are eligible to attend these programs, but space is limited.

Online registration for before and/or after school programs will begin on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 8 a.m. and will be ongoing until full. Registration can be completed by visiting play.cabq.gov from any computer or smartphone.