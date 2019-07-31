Become an animal foster, volunteer during Bernalillo County Animal Services’ Hero Training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County Animal Services recently opened their new resource center in January where you can find your new best friend, volunteer, or even foster.

Volunteer Coordinator Jolene Hewitt explains that due to an influx of puppies, Bernalillo County Animal Services is in need of foster homes. Hewitt says that often animals come in and cannot be adopted right away due to various needs and require temporary foster homes while awaiting adoption.

Hewitt says they recently received 14 puppies who are a little underweight for spay and neuter surgery and will need time for vaccines to settle before they are adopted. Fosters homes are vital as the puppies will need a temporary home so they are not at the shelter exposed to possible diseases while recovering from their vaccines.

Bernalillo County Animal Services will be holding Super Hero Training for volunteers this Saturday, August 3 with volunteer orientation at 12 p.m. and foster orientation at 2 p.m. Those wishing to attend can RSVP to Jolene via email at jhewitt@bernco.gov.

The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is located at 3001 2nd Street SW. Their hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.