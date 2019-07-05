Become a volunteer weather observer and collect precipitation data with CoCoRaHS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.N. (KRQE)- It is monsoon season in New Mexico and the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network is sure to be busy. CoCoRaHS is a network of volunteer weather observers that take daily readings of precipitation and report them to a central data store and in New Mexico, the group is still in need of volunteers.

CoCoRaHS state coordinator and climatologist Dr. Dave DuBois explains that the volunteer group works year-round across the state to measure any type of precipitation whether it be rain, hail or snow. The organization is free to join and volunteers will get a rain gauge to put in their yard to collect the precipitation.

After going through training, CoCoRaHS members will then measure the precipitation level and enter it into a website tracking levels across the county and in parts of Canada. In most cases, it is none at all.

The data collected is available to the public and is also used by organizations like the National Weather Service. The information gathered is also used to make maps and is useful to meteorologists, hydrologists, city utilities, etc.

Last March, the group recruited about 114 observers from all across New Mexico and they are still in need of more volunteers. To sign up to become a CoCoRaHS observer, click here.

For additional information on CoCoRaHS, click here.