Be Greater Than Average encourages STEM learning for all students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- With summer vacation almost over, many parents are left wondering about the STEM programs their kids can take part in during the school year.

CEO of Be Greater Than Average, Dr. Shelly Gruenig explains that there are many opportunities for STEM learning through year-round programs for all students. Whether it’s coding, robotics or engineering, Dr. Gruenig says there are many free programs that are available throughout the state.

“There are so many opportunities out there and we are just really lucky to live in this state where we have a lot of organizations that are investing into our kids,” said Dr. Gruenig.

Dr. Gruenig provides several examples of STEM programs that take place throughout the year including Science Olympiad, the AFRL Mission to Mars, and the First Lego League. The Albuquerque Isotopes are also encouraging STEM learning through their first annual Science Night taking place on Friday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m.

While Dr. Gruenig encourages all students to “grow their STEM muscles” she reminds parents that STEM learning is for all students of all ages. She offers all teachers and parents to contact Be Greater Than Average for assistance finding available STEM opportunities.

Be Greater Than Average has served over 1,000 students in the past six years, teaching them about the technology of building robots as well as emphasizing critical project management skills.

For more information on available programs, classes, and camps at Be Greater Than Average click here. You can also learn more about Be Greater Than Average on their Facebook page.