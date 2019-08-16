Be Greater Than Average breaks down drone racing at the Balloon Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Drones are one of the hottest pieces of technology on the market and an upcoming event will cater to both new and advanced pilots.

Dr. Shelly Gruening and Benjamin Bock of Be Greater Than Average stopped by to break down the how-tos of drone racing. Dr. Gruening explains that students have learned how to build drones at Be Greater Than Average’s summer camps with many becoming involved in the drone racing community.

Benjamin explains that he races drones in an emerging form of aviation known as First-Person-View which allows racers to see what the drone sees through FPV goggles that display live video transmitted from the drone.

Balloon Museum Pod Racing will be taking place on Sunday, August 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Events include racing, live video feeds, educational demonstrations, and hands-on simulations.

Regular museum admission fees apply.

Be Greater Than Average teaches students about the technology of building robots while also emphasizing critical project management skills. The program has served over 1,000 students in the past six years and caters to all students in a dynamic learning environment.

For more information on Be Greater Than Average, click here. For additional information on Balloon Museum Pod Racing, click here.