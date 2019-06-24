Bank of America has program to enhance growth in communities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The Bank of America Student Leaders Program builds communities that thrive through leadership, and it’s new to New Mexico this year. The program focuses on workforce development, which helps young adults get the job skills necessary to attain a long term, well paying job.

This is vital to the program’s approach to responsible growth and helps to build thriving communities. Every year, through the Student Leaders program 225 community-minded high school juniors and seniors are connected to employment, skills development, and service.

They’re awarded paid summer internships with local nonprofits such as Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Habitat for Humanity and participate in a national leadership summit in Washington, D.C. The Student Leaders Summit focuses on skill building and creating a more civically engaged society. Go to Bank of America for more information.