Balloons take flight at 39th Annual Balloon Regatta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s September, which means there’s a handful of events happening this month for the family.

One of the events is the 39th annual Balloon Regatta at Elephant Butte Lake State Park. The balloon launch takes place at Lions Beach every morning beginning at 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Balloon rides ($200 per person) up to 10 people can ride at one time and tether rides are available for $25 for adults and $15 for kids.

There will also be a Balloon Glow Saturday evening at 7 pm at the Sierra del Rio Golf Course. Tether rides will be available from Lions beach as well.

The regatta is from September 13 to September 15. Click here for more information.