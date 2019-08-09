August 9 Morning Rush: Former executive director of Miss New Mexico pageant accused of embezzlement

1.A former beauty pageant executive is facing charges for stealing from the young women he was paid to help. Greg Smith ran the Miss New Mexico pageant from 2015 to 2018. A grand jury indicted him on embezzlement, fraud, and racketeering charges. The New Mexico Attorney General’s office believes Smith spent thousands on personal and business expenses. The attorney general’s office says the scheme was uncovered after pageant contestants raised concerns over not receiving scholarship funds they won.

Full story: Former Miss New Mexico leader accused of embezzlement

2. New Mexico is speaking out saying they’ve denied multiple requests from ICE over employment records. A state labor officials says he’s told the federal immigration authorities twice this month that he will not be providing the state’s employment data. This comes just two days after a massive sweep at a food processing center in Mississippi. The state workforce department secretary says they’ll consider requests only for specific information about employers.

Full story: New Mexico denies ICE request for access to workforce data

3. A few morning showers across western and central New Mexico are possible with mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Storms will develop this afternoon and become numerous in coverage. A few severe storms are possible across northeast New Mexico where there is a marginal risk for severe storms.

Full story: Christopher’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. NASA scientists are using new technology to monitor one of New Mexico’s worst natural disasters: wildfires. The new technology allows the agency to see the fires before anyone else, giving firefighters the upper hand to get to the fire sooner. They’re also helping track the movement in real-time to help in the firefight, potentially saving lives and homes. Scientists are also using the latest satellite technology from space and taking examples to see how fast the smoke travels to help determine air quality.

Full story: NASA using satellite tech to track wildfires and smoke from space

Top Morning Stories