August 8 Morning Rush: Armed robbery suspect tries to shoot business owner

1.Police are still out looking for an armed robber targeting northeast Albuquerque businesses. Surveillance video shows the man wearing what appears to be a Highland High School sweatshirt targeting businesses along Eubank near I-40. It also shows the suspect get into a scuffle with the owner of a body shop. Police have not said if they’ve identified the suspect. KRQE News 13 reached out to APS about the suspect’s sweatshirt and say there is no connection.

2. Local firefighters are teaching life-saving skills needed during an emergency. Albuquerque Fire Rescue is giving hands-on training to the public. They say from shootings to other emergencies, a person can quickly bleed out from a traumatic injury before they arrive. They teach skills such as tying tourniquets to control bleeding, to teaching CPR and reversing an opioid overdose with Narcan. AFR is teaching the skills to police officers in schools and city employees.

3. A dry and mild morning is in store for New Mexico though storms will develop this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 80s, 90s, and 100s. The Albuquerque metro has a chance for isolated afternoon storms.

4. A massive city sculpture is raising concerns from a local disability advocate. The Albuquerque Journal reports the advocate raised concerns this week with the city council stating the 17,000-pound sign is a hazard, especially for pedestrians who are blind. She says the visually impaired could potentially walk into the sculpture that sits in the walkway near Civic Plaza.

5. If you’re looking to get out to Tent Rocks National Monument this weekend, you may have to wait a while as the road to the monument is closed after severe weather ripped through the popular New Mexico tourist spot.

Top Morning Stories